WWE News and Notes

– Nikki Cross has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Negotiations were ongoing in the spring, before The Wyatt Sicks faction debuted. Sources spoken to within WWE long have had positive things to say about Cross.

– Batista & Drew McIntyre promoting the upcoming movie The Killer’s Game…

A couple of sharp dressed killers about to play the game Media in full swing for @Lionsgate with @DaveBautista The Killer’s Game, in theatres September 13.#TheKillersGame pic.twitter.com/yc3N2DD26s — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 28, 2024

– WWE are reportedly unlikely to move ahead with plans to launch NXT Europe:

“I just keep thinking like remember when they closed NXT UK? This was a couple of years ago now and they were going to immediately re-open NXT Europe and then they fired almost everyone —

Most of the people that worked NXT UK were fired, and I thought if you’re going to do NXT Europe like you say, why are you firing people? They were under $25,000 a year contracts, it’s not like they were paying giant money to these people. The cost saving was negligible. Other people were telling me they’re never gonna do this Europe thing, they say it because they didn’t want to admit to shutting down the UK thing because the UK thing was their original idea to offset that ITV show —

I always hear “we’re doing the European thing,” but its been years now, and I’m hearing less now than I heard years ago that they are. —

Maybe someday we’ll hear about it, but now there’s new ownership, maybe they are not down with that.” (source: Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio)

– WWE posted:

I saw what most of you wanted, and the wait is now over enjoy! https://t.co/sdmaOjchXC — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 29, 2024

