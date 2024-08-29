Villano V passes away

– The Cauliflower Alley Club would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Raymundo Diaz Mendoza, better known as Villano V to the wrestling world. Most known to US fans during his run in WCW with his brothers, Los Villanos, Raymundo had some of the greatest battles ever, especially 16 years ago, in a famous mask vs mask match against Blue Panther at the CMLL 75th Anniversary, and other mask battles against Los Brazos and Los Mercenarios decades ago. Rest in Peace.

⚫ DESCANSE EN PAZ, VILLANO V

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento del Villano V (Ray Mendoza Jr.), gran protagonista de la historia de la Lucha Libre Mexicana. pic.twitter.com/s9jIPYkaNf — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 29, 2024

