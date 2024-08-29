Villano V passes away

Aug 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Cauliflower Alley Club would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Raymundo Diaz Mendoza, better known as Villano V to the wrestling world. Most known to US fans during his run in WCW with his brothers, Los Villanos, Raymundo had some of the greatest battles ever, especially 16 years ago, in a famous mask vs mask match against Blue Panther at the CMLL 75th Anniversary, and other mask battles against Los Brazos and Los Mercenarios decades ago. Rest in Peace.

