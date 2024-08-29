The Andersons are coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Brock & CW Anderson will be in action at MLW FIGHTLAND’24 on Saturday, September 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

For decades a name synonymous with tag team excellence enforces once again.

CW and Brock Anderson will make their Center Stage debut September 14.

The Anderson family has been a force in professional wrestling since the 1960s, and now distant cousins CW and Brock Anderson are ready to write a new chapter in black eyes and championship gold.

An MLW original, CW Anderson made his MLW debut in 2002, where he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. As a charter member of the original Extreme Horsemen in MLW—alongside Steve Corino, Barry Windham, Justin Credible, and Simon Diamond—CW Anderson has proven time and again that he’s a battle tested force in and out of the ring. Throughout his MLW career, Anderson has captured the MLW Global Tag-Team Crown Championship and engaged in a bloody feud with “Dr. Death” Steve Williams.

Son of the legendary Arn Anderson, a charter member of the Four Horsemen, Brock Anderson knows that talk is cheap. He’s all about action, focusing on targeting an opponent’s body part and rendering it useless in matches. Known for his tough-as-nails demeanor, Brock Anderson isn’t just in the ring to compete—he’s there to bust brains, secure the win, make big money, and grab gold.

Witness The Andersons enter Center Stage and be a part of history in Atlanta.

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

