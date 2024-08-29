Sid Vicious had stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, son says

In a post on his Facebook profile, Sid’s son Gunnar Eudy gave an update on his father’s death, revealing two previously unknown conditions.

Gunnar wrote that Sid was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation in 2016 and walked around with a pacemaker. But five years later in 2021, the former WWF and WCW champion received news that he had stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Although he never told anyone about his fight against cancer, Sid lived his life to the fullest, attending the gym, boxing classes, making appearances for his fans, and of course t-ball games for the kids,” he wrote.

He added that his father passed away peacefully in his bed and left behind a legacy of strength and determination.

“I’ve never met anyone with a fraction of the strength as my father he truly was one of a kind,” he continued, thanking all the fans for the uplifting words and love shown in the thousands of messages the family received.

