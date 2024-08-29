Jon Moxley hinting to Shane McMahon on AEW Dynamite?

In the opening segment of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley made his first appearance since the 2024 Forbidden Door PPV event. Moxley said he needed to have a conversation with Darby Allin and then stated the following to Tony Schiavone…

“I’m gonna tell you something, I want you to listen to me. It’s gonna take some time for everybody to wrap their brains around this, but we’re gonna start right now, okay? Listen to me. This is not your company anymore.”

There were immediate speculation about Shane McMahon potentially being involved with Moxley since Shane coming to AEW has been rumored. Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes shared a graphic of Shane with Moxley as Dean Ambrose and Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote “imagine he’s talking about Shane McMahon coming in.”

