8/29/24 TNA Impact Results

Aug 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Rich Swann to retain the X Division Title.

– Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers

– Mike Santana defeated Eddie Edwards

– Matt Cardona says he’s still not medically cleared so he cannot face PCO tomorrow at Emergence.

Santino Marella comes in and says he’s fibbing because he promised Marella the match.

Cardona says he has a mystery monster to face PCO.

– Hammerstone defeated Eric Young after Steve Maclin cost Eric the match.

– TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC defeat Jake Something & Cody Deaner in a non title match

After the match, AJ Francis & Rich Swann attacked ABC.

– Jordynne Grace defeated Ash By Elegance in a Ash By Elegance match to retain the TNA Knockouts World Title.

– A face-to-face between Nic Nemeth & Josh Alexander before their battle for the TNA World Title tomorrow at Emergence in a 1 hour Ironman match to end TNA.

