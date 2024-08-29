8/29/24 TNA Impact Results

– Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Rich Swann to retain the X Division Title.

– Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers

– Mike Santana defeated Eddie Edwards

– Matt Cardona says he’s still not medically cleared so he cannot face PCO tomorrow at Emergence.

Santino Marella comes in and says he’s fibbing because he promised Marella the match.

Cardona says he has a mystery monster to face PCO.

BREAKING: @TheMattCardona's Mystery Monster will face @PCOisNotHuman on the Countdown To #TNAEmergence, streaming LIVE & FREE THIS FRIDAY, August 30 at 7:30pm ET on TNA+ and TNA digital platforms! Subscribe NOW: https://t.co/2UiVG1DKkd https://t.co/3RkRf1k9l5 pic.twitter.com/WdT1NPJtQD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 30, 2024

– Hammerstone defeated Eric Young after Steve Maclin cost Eric the match.

– TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC defeat Jake Something & Cody Deaner in a non title match

After the match, AJ Francis & Rich Swann attacked ABC.

– Jordynne Grace defeated Ash By Elegance in a Ash By Elegance match to retain the TNA Knockouts World Title.

– A face-to-face between Nic Nemeth & Josh Alexander before their battle for the TNA World Title tomorrow at Emergence in a 1 hour Ironman match to end TNA.

.@NicTNemeth is set to put the TNA World Championship on the line against @Walking_Weapon in a ONE HOUR Iron Man Match at #TNAEmergence. Don’t miss the action LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT on TNA+! Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/hBjZBGP7Bm pic.twitter.com/7oTxtbDRZF — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 30, 2024

