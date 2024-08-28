WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Stuttgart, Germany / Wed Aug 28, 2024

The Complete Results from Porsche Arena:

WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeat Shinsuke Nakamura / Ludwig Kaiser / Ilja Dragunov

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Bayley defeats WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax via DQ

Bayley and Naomi defeat Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Sheamus

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae

WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeat The A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory / The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles

Thanks to @sasorisnake in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

