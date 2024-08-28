WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Stuttgart, Germany / Wed Aug 28, 2024
The Complete Results from Porsche Arena:
WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeat Shinsuke Nakamura / Ludwig Kaiser / Ilja Dragunov
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
Bayley defeats WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax via DQ
Bayley and Naomi defeat Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Sheamus
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae
WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeat The A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory / The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles
Thanks to @sasorisnake in Attendance.
