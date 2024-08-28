WWE News and Notes

– Giulia today said she wants to become the Shohei Otani of wrestling and she hopes the WWE let’s her keep her name.

– Fightful reports the shorter PLE match cards are expected to continue, and WWE have been happy with how they turn out. The company say that it helps them stack RAW and SmackDown, which is especially helpful when they run SmackDown in the same city as the next night’s PLE.

– Joe Hendry on potentially becoming NXT Champion this Sunday at No Mercy:

“This Sunday, I have an opportunity to change my life. To change the professional wrestling business. What I’m doing right now in NXT has never been done before.

“Please tell me it’s impossible, because everyone would have thought it was impossible for me to even show up, but here we are, Joe Hendry is the #1 contender, and this Sunday, the world will believe at No Mercy.”

– During an interview with NYPost.com, former WWE star Matt Riddle commented on the hardships of being on the road away from his family…

“Even though I was making great money, my family life deteriorated, I got divorced and other things and then on top of that just being able to see the kids, then just taking care of responsibilities. When I’m flying to a different city or driving to a different city every day and wrestling and memorizing promos and all these things, a lot of other things fell to the side.”

Riddle said the following about life after WWE…

“I’m in a way different place. I feel way better. It’s hard to explain because most people think, ‘Oh you’re there, it must be great.’ Professionally my life was awesome. Personally, my life was in shambles. You lose your family. You lose this, that and you’re trying to rebuild anything and you don’t have time to.”

