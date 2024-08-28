Video: Jon Moxley returns on AEW Dynamite

We haven’t seen him in AEW since Forbidden Door but Moxley opens tonight’s episode of Dynamite

Jon Moxley immediately makes it clear he has his eyes on Darby Allin:

“Darby Allin, it’s about time you and I had a talk. And trust me, I’m not gonna be hard to find.”

Moxley to Schiavone:

“I’m gonna tell you something, I want you to listen to me. It’s gonna take some time for everybody to wrap their brains around this, but we’re gonna start right now, okay?

“Listen to me. This is not your company anymore.”

