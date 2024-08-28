Trick Williams to serve as guest referee for NXT title match at No Mercy

The NXT title match at No Mercy this Sunday will have a special guest referee in the form of former NXT champion himself, Trick Williams.

Williams will now referee Ethan Page vs Joe Hendry after NXT General Manager Ava revealed the news during the show-closing angle last night on NXT on USA Network.

The 30-year-old lost the NXT title in a fatal four-way match at NXT Heatwave which also involved Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears, and Page. He held the title for a total of 75 day, winning it from Ilja Dragunov on night one of NXT Spring Breakin’.

With Trick Williams now the Special Guest Referee, who will leave Denver as #WWENXT Champion when Ethan Page defends against Joe Hendry THIS SUNDAY at #NXTNoMercy? ️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/KX88fiYUNr pic.twitter.com/UfA67RWQ0J — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 28, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

