TNA’s Rosemary makes surprise appearance on NXT

TNA’s Rosemary made a surprise appearance on NXT on USA Network last night and was the opponent for Kelani Jordan.

Rosemary was Wendy Choo’s choice to take on Jordan but the TNA star fell short in her quest to defeat the NXT North American Women’s champion. Choo still had the last laugh and locked Jordan in a chokehold to end the segment.

Choo is set to take on Jordan for the title this Sunday at NXT No Mercy.

After her appearance, Rosemary posted on X, “If you cannot hear the Hive.. Go out and make them Louder.. That’s better.. Hello, #WWENXT.. and Welcome to the Hive.. Wendy’s promised such fun..”

