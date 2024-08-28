Mercedes Monè comments on her match against Britt Baker

Aug 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Monè shares her thoughts on her TBS Title match vs Britt Baker at AEW All In:

(via her Monè Mag)

Thoughts On Britt vs Mercedes Match;

“Is there anything I would have done differently? There is. Honestly, a lot. But I don’t ever want to go too deep into what ifs about my matches, or life for that matter. I’ll just say that I learned a lot from the match and can only grow by continuing to try new things. I maybe would have listened to my instincts more. I feel I did things that maybe were not necessarily required for that match: things I could have saved for another time. But again, little sense in looking too far back other than what we can learn and use moving forward. One thing is for sure, l can’t wait to do it all over again next vear in Texas.”

