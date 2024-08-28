Mark Henry on Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Mone: “It missed the mark”

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on the 2024 AEW All In PPV event. Henry said the following about Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker…

“It missed the mark. I’m used to seeing Mercedes work a certain way and she didn’t work like that, and I don’t think that was because of her. Also, there were times they did a couple of things over again, because it didn’t get done right the first time, and a lot of that was the fact that the position that Britt was in was wrong.”

“It would take for both people to be on the same page, and work together for the greater good of the match — not the greater good of the individual. ‘I don’t want this person to shine over me. I don’t want them to look good at my expense. I’m a pillar!’ That’s a work. You’re just the first woman hired. Get your ass out there and work for that person like your life depended on it.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

