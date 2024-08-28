Joe Tessitore’s partner announced for Raw

The WWE Raw announce team starting on September 2 will be Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett

As previously confirmed, the SmackDown team from that point will be Michael Cole and Corey Graves

From the start of January, the Raw team will go back to Michael Cole and Pat McAfee

“Beginning Monday, Sept. 2, “Raw” on USA Network will feature Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. Tessitore, a veteran play-by-play announcer for ESPN, announced his alignment with WWE in July. Starting Friday, Sept. 13, with its move from Fox to USA Network, “SmackDown” will feature Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

“Raw” will move to Netflix in January under WWE’s 10-year, $5B media rights deal, replacing USA Network, which has carried the program since 2005. Pat McAfee, who had been calling “Raw” episodes, recently announced his decision to shift his focus to college football, including as an analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay.” However, McAfee plans to reunite with Cole on “Raw” once it moves to Netflix.”

(Sports Business Journal)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

