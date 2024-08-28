Batista on being set on never tarnishing his storybook ending, Perez would like another another Evolution show

– Batista opens up about how he dreams of walking out and hearing his music in WWE again but is set on never tarnishing his storybook ending:

“It’s so perfect, it’s such a romantic way, like wrestlers don’t get to choose the way they go out, I did, I went out on my own terms the way I wanted to with the guy I wanted to go out with [Triple H]. And I will never tarnish that, it’s not that I don’t miss it, I miss the crowd, the energy, I dream about walking out and hearing my entrance music, but I know if I do that, I’ll just tarnish my storybook ending, and I’m just not willing to do it.”

(via @ChrisVanVliet)

– Roxanne Perez reveals she’d love for WWE to do another Evolution show, pitches match against Bayley:

“I’ve been waiting for an Evolution II for a pretty long time. Now I can possibly be a part of it. The first time I watched it, I was watching from my couch, probably 15 or 16 years old. I was dying to be part of that one day. Yeah, hopefully, they can put together an Evolution II. Maybe me versus Bayley?”

(Interview w/ TV Insider)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

