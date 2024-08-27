WWE announcer changes, CM Punk fined by Adam Pearce

Aug 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be the commentary team for WWE SmackDown when it moves to USA Network starting September 13.

It’s already been confirmed that Cole will move back to Raw to reunite with Pat McAfee from the Netflix premiere onwards at the start of 2025.

CM Punk has been fined an undisclosed amount by Adam Pierce for assaulting security with a leather strap.

