TNA ending YouTube insiders program, offer special for TNA+ sign-ups

TNA will be ending its YouTube Insiders membership to drive subscribers to the TNA+ subscription service. The last day for the TNA YouTube Insiders is Friday, August 30. All active paying members will receive a refund of their last payment.

Anyone who subscribes to TNA+ World Champion plan for a whole year will be receiving the Bound For Glory pay-per-view for free. The plan costs $219.99 for 12 months and includes all the pay-per-view events, all the TNA+ exclusive events, live episodes of Impact, and full TNA library.

The Special Attraction annual subscription is $95.99 and includes everything above without the live pay-per-views and this plan is also available for $9.99 a month.

To take the special offer, use the BFGFREE promo code for $40 off by Tuesday, September 3 when signing up at https://watch.tnawrestling.com/signup.

