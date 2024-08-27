WWE star Pete Dunne says being called Butch almost killed his career, but soon people will call him champion:

“I’ve been in this business long enough to know you’re gonna win matches, you’re gonna lose matches, it’s part of the job. But for Sheamus, that scumbag, to turn around and still call me Butch, to have a laugh at something that nearly killed my career?

“This is all I’ve got man, and he knows that. All I’ve ever been and ever will be is a fighter, and to be demoralized and reduced to that name, it shows what kind of person he really is. I don’t deserve it, you all know that. But do you know what I do deserve? After all the setbacks and backstabs – a shot at the Intercontinental Title.

“I’m not taking this opportunity lightly. And when I win that tournament and I have my hand lifted in the air, you can all call me something I approve of – Champion.”

Dunne qualified for the upcoming Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s fourway match by beating The Miz and Xavier Woods on Raw .

