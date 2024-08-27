NXT, 8/27/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT! Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

We start with a Sid Eudy Tribute.

Fatal Influence are shown backstage in a highlight package.

Match 1. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend (Meta-Four) VS Fatal Influence, Jayce Jane and Fallon Henley (with Jasmine Nyx)

Jackson and Legend start with a double team on Jane. Henley tags in and Legend locks in a bear hug. She spins around, but is slammed and Jackson tags back in. Henley lays in some fists, but Jackson drops a dropkick. Both tag out. Jane rannas Legend, but Legend disposes of both members of Fatal Influence. Back from break, Legend slams Henley. She then backbreakers Jane. She chokeslams Henley for a two count. Jackson doomsday lariats Henley. Jane breaks up the pin. Henley and Jane both land back to back neck breakers on Jackson. Jackson counters with a sit out powerbomb. Jane kicks Legend and then tornado punches her. This sets up a tandem kick to the head to Legend for the win.

Winners by pinfall, Fatal Influence

We get a Wes Lee VS Zachary Wentz vignette. This feud is far from over.

A backstage fight with Brooks Jensen breaks out.

Match 2. Izzi Dame VS Karmen Petrovic

This match is a carryover from a parking lot brawl last week between the two. Karmen lands some kicks to start the match. Izzi shoulders her and then tilt a whirl backbreakers her. She gets a two count. Karmen fails in a Thesz press. Izzi catches her and powerbombs Karmen. Izzi racks Karmen and then dumps her. Karmen then counters a backbreaker into a takedown. She follows with a series of kicks and running forearms. She gets a two count. Dame shuts down the advantage with a lariat. Karmen lands some chops, but eats a punt kick. Petrovic rolls her up for a surprise pinfall.

Winner, Karmen Petrovic

We get a No Quarter Catch Club backstage segment. Charlie Dempsey is trying to get used to the new addition of Wren Sinclair. He seems to be still not enjoying this, despite her wins she has brought the team. The D’Angelo Family are shown planning revenge on Dempsey winning the Heritage Cup.

Jaida Parker has a sit down interview segment backstage. She talks about the road to her match for NXT Womens Championship match. She thinks Roxanne Perez is underestimating her. Perez shows up and it gets physical, leaving Perez down on the ground.

Match 3. Channing Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo and Luca Crusifino (with Tony D’Angelo) VS The NQCC, Charlie Dempsey, Wren Sinclair and Myles Borne

Dempsey lands a backbreaker, but Channing tags to Luca and he and Myles go at it. The ladies tag in and Wren is all over Adrianna. Finally Rizzo hits a forearm. Tony gets called to the back. Back from break, all 6 are in the ring. The Family all hit the bada bing badda boom. Tony is still gone. Myles whips Channing’s leg between the ropes. Dempsey drops a knee and then stomps him. Charlie then locks on an ankle lock. They keep Channing in their corner and he is getting worked over. Channing gets free, but is suplexed by Dempsey. Dempsey then hits Myles by accident. Luca tags in and comes in hot. He shoulders both male NQCC members. Sinclair breaks up the pin. Myles attacks Luca from behind. Rizzo crossbodies Sinclair. Myles gets doubled with a neckbreaker and it Luca gets the pin.

Winners, The D’Angelo Family

Pete Dunne is interviewed. He wants revenge on Trick Williams next week.

Ava is shown with Ethan Page. Ethan will defending his title this Sunday VS Joe Hendry.

Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee meet face to face in the ring with security. Zachary can’t understand Wes’s actions. They were partners for 9 years. Wes says Wentz is jealous and not the star he is. This goes back and forth. Wentz is very emotional. Wes is smug and condescending. Wentz says he was there for him when he was hurt. Lee says he will beat him next Sunday, but Wentz says he has underestimated him for the last time. This becomes a bit of a TNA VS NXT rivalry match. The fans want Wentz.

Joe Hendry meets Trick Williams backstage. Trick wants Hendry to beat Ethan Page this weekend.

Kelani Jordan hits the ring. She is the current NXT Women’s North American Champion. Wendy Choo is shown backstage. Jordan says which of your creepy friends are going to face me next. Choo is shown point to the ring with a hooded character in front of her..

IT IS ROSEMARY…

Match 4. Rosemary VS Kelani Jordan

A TNA chant breaks out from the crowd and then a Rosemary chant. Rosemary starts quickly, but Jordan snap mares and crossbodies the TNA multi time Knockouts singles and tag champion. Rosemary T’bones Jordan for a two count. She then goes to the ground and pound. She then locks on a sleeper, while vicing her legs. Jordan elbows free. They trade blows mid ring. Jordan kicks Rosemary in the face. She then hits 3 backfists and a flatliner. Rosemary sits out and spears Jordan for a two count. Rosemary headbutts her next. Jordan takes Rosemary down and pins her after a split legged moonsault..\

Winner, Kelani Jordan

The room goes dark and Wendy Choo attacks Jordan. She chokes her out as Rosemary crawls near and hands Choo the belt.

Meta-Four are shown backstage, but Lexis King interrupts them. A brawl breaks out between Oro Mensah and Lexis.

Chase U are shown celebrating in the classroom about the Tag Team Championship. Ridge Holland is now held with high regard. Axiom and Nathan Frazier show up and remind everyone they will have a match this weekend for the belts.

Match 5. Malik Blade VS Brooks Jensen

Brooks is dove on before he can get to the ring. Blade is about the attack earlier tonight. Brooks kicks Blade off the top rope and starts kicking him and dropping knees. Brooks is already bleeding from the mouth. He repeatedly kicks Malik in the face, then locks on a headlock. Malik backbreakers Jenson, then shoulders him and blockbusters him. Brooks then blockbusters him off the top. Brooks counters a frog splash with his knees and drops a top rope elbow for the win.

Winner, Brooks Jensen

Hank and Tank are confronted by OTM. These teams look to be heading for a collision down the road.

Match 6. Je’Von Evans VS Joe Coffee (with Gallus)

Joe out muscles and wrestles Evans to start the match. Evans manages a rollup and then a scissors takedown. Evans takes out Wolfgang on the floor. Back from break, Coffee has taken control using his power and a solid backbreaker and 2nd rope elbow drop. The then works the arm and slams him. Evans doesn’t show quit and clotheslines Coffee. He then superman punches him. He then does to the top with a crossbody. Coffee then suplexes Evans and spears him for a two count. Evans kicks a charging Coffee. Coffee shakes it off and upper cuts him. Evans cutters Coffee twice, but Coffee kicks out. Evans then takes out all of Gallus on the floor with a dive. Coffee hits a huge lariat after a Gallus distraction and it is over.

Winner, Joe Coffee

Tony D’Angelo is shown walking backstage. Oba Femi is shown sitting in Tony’s wine room. Tony sits down at a table with him. Oba tells him he doesn’t like disrespect. Tony tries to talk it out. Oba wants Tony Sunday at No Mercy. Femi’s North American title will be on the line.

Joe Hendry comes out next to a huge pop. He is going to perform for the NXT Universe. He sings a song about Ethan Page needing to put on some clothes. He shows some videos of Page in compromising videos. Page comes out hot. The fans keep singing the chorus to Hendry’s new song. This is really funny stuff. Page is losing it as the fans sing louder and louder. Page does an amazing job of playing off the crowd, while still selling the match. Ava walks out. Trick Williams is named the Special Guest Referee for the title match. Hendry chokeslams and pins Page as the show ends for good measure. He holds the belt high as the show ends. Pete Dunne looks on and warns the camera, his time with Williams is far from over.

