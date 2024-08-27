Jericho on talent he didn’t get to work with in WWE

In an interview with The Daily Star (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho spoke about which wrestlers he regretted not working with or barely working with in WWE.

He said:

“I never got to work with Owen Hart or Bret Hart. I only worked briefly with The Undertaker. We never had that big pay-per-view match or angle, but the matches we did do were so good. We had one match on “SmackDown” where afterwards we were like ‘where have you been all my life.’ Same thing with Bryan Danielson, we finally had a great, great, great match in AEW after I think we worked once in WWE.“

