Booker T on Ricochet joining AEW

WWE’s Booker T comments on Ricochet joining AEW:

“I’m glad to see Ricochet have a soft landing. The kid can work man. He’s definitely an extraordinary talent, definitely a next level talent. I just feel like he fits a whole lot better in the #AEW system better than the WWE system.

“But he got a chance to do the WWE thing and that’s one thing a lot of guys wonder about that haven’t gotten to do the WWE thing. The WrestleMania week and all that stuff. He’s gotten the chance to experience that kind of stuff several times, so for him to actually move to the next level, it’s not as hard at all, because now for him, it’s all about getting paid, going out and having some good matches, and hopefully a stellar career at the end of the day.

“I think for Ricochet to be able to have some of the outrageous matches that he possibly can have, that means going out there and just letting it hang out. That means you ask the boss, ‘What do you want me to do tonight?’ and the boss says, ‘Whatever you guys want to do’. That’s what he’s got now. So it’s gonna be an unlimited amount of stuff you can see from Ricochet now that you couldn’t see before.”

(The Hall of Fame podcast)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

