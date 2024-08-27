8/24/24 AEW Collision Viewership

The numbers have surfaced for the August 24, 2024 episode of AEW Collision.

According to Wrestle Nomics, the 8/24 taped episode of AEW Collision drew 442,000 viewers on TNT.

Compared to the previous week’s show on 8/17, the 8/24 taped show from Cardiff, Wales, was up 36,000 viewers. The 8/17 show finished with 406,000 viewers for the live episode from Arlington, Texas.

AEW Collision last Saturday finished with a 0.13 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which was equal to the number the show drew in the same target demo the previous week.

