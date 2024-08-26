The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 begins winding down tonight in “The Plantation State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

On tap for tonight’s red brand “go-home show” for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 is Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman, plus the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament begins with The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne and Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Also scheduled for the three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is a live appearance by SmackDown Superstar and challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024, Randy Orton, as well as an update on The Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley following their attack at the hands of The Judgment Day.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 26, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – 8/26/24

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gets us started as always. We shoot outside of Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island where Michael Cole talks us through “earlier today” shots of Bron Breakker arriving to the building walking a dog, Chad Gable and others also making their way to the show venue.

The Judgment Day, LWO Kick Off This Week’s Show

Inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion, Cole is shown on-camera at ringside at the commentary desk with his special color-commentator for this evening, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. Graves is sitting in for Pat McAfee this week and Cole said he will have more later in the show about he and Graves getting ready to spend a lot more time together.

The theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes the new-and-improved group consisting of Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Carlito. The crowd boos the hell out of them as they settle in the ring. Balor starts on the mic, introducing a video of their attack of The Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on last week’s show. Carlito says that’s cool.

Liv and Dom-Dom then take turns on the mic saying their usual babble about Rhea Ripley and “dead-beat dad” Rey Mysterio, while “Dom, you suck!” chants spread throughout the building. Dom then announces he is entering the WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament and with the full support of Liv, he’s going to win it.

LWO vs. The Judgment Day

As he continues to talk, we hear the familiar sounds of Rey Mysterio’s theme music. Out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend accompanied by the rest of the LWO, minus Zelina Vega. The four LWO members have a stand-off with the five members of The Judgment Day as the crowd reacts. Rey tells Dom he’s out of control lately. He’s lost himself.

He says at least when he was with Rhea, one of them had a set. “And it wasn’t you.” Rey says somebody needs to beat him and put him in his place. Dom says he beat Rey a few weeks ago and has been out of sight ever since. Rey calls Dom a bigger jackass than usual. Liv tries defending him. Rey dares Dom to hit him. He says he’ll slap the stupid mustache off his face.

A brawl breaks out with the LWO clearing the ring of The Judgment Day crew. Dragon Lee hits the ropes to build up a full head of momentum and he soars over the ropes, splashing onto all of The Judgment Day members except Morgan on the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the evening.

When we return, we see our opening match of the evening in the ring, which is an extension from the opening segment, as LWO members square off against The Judgment Day members in the first bout of the show. It will be Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio and Carlito taking on Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

The match is already in progress, with Dragon Lee in the offensive lead and taking it to Balor. He brings Balor to the LWO corner of the ring and tags in Rey. Rey picks up where he left off until Balor takes over and tags in Carlito. The Judgment Day control the action for a few minutes until Lee and Del Toro springboard launch Wilde off the middle rope onto their opposition on the floor.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening eight-man tag-team contest continues. When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action, including Rey hitting a sunset flip power bomb to Dom off the ropes. Ouch. All four LWO guys hit dives to different sides of the floor for a big pop and subsequent “Holy sh*t!” chant that is edited off the show.

From there, Rey hits a 6-1-9 and heads to the top-rope to finish things off, only for Liv to pull Dom out of the way as Rey was on the way down. Rey crashes and burns and then Dom-Dom rolls him up for the win. After the match, The Judgment Day continue to beat down the LWO. They clear off the commentary desk, but before they can do anything, The Terror Twins duo arrive.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley hit the ring to make the save, but end up having some trouble with the five members of The Judgment Day. The two end up fighting them off one-by-one, and all but McDonagh and Carlito head up the ramp. Priest and Ripley hit their finishes on McDonagh and Carlito and stare down The Judgment Day from the ring to end the post-match segment.

Winners: The Judgment Day

Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

Corey Graves and Michael Cole are shown standing at ringside as they announce the two triple-threat matches in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament for later in the show. We then head backstage where Jackie Redmond is standing by with The Miz.

The Miz claims he’s going to win his I-C title tourney bout tonight and go on to defeat Bron Breakker for the title to break the record for the most reigns in I-C title history. As he goes to finish up, he is confronted by “Big” Bronson Reed, who talks about all of the extra people tied into his world that he’s got to take out. He says when he’s done, he’s coming back for The Miz as well.

We head back inside the arena where Damage CTRL’s theme hits. The group makes their way out to the ring for our next match of the evening as the show heads into another commercial break. When we return, we see Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston having a good ol’ time as pals backstage before their respective I-C title tourney bouts later in the show.

Backstage, Pure Fusion Collective trio of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark boast about the many injuries they have inflicted to the likes of Dakota Kai, Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance and others. They head out to the ring as Damage CTRL’s opponents. Stark and Baszler square off against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in tag-team action.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Stark and SKY kick things off for their respective teams, with SKY doing well until Baszler tags in and pulls the ropes down as SKY charged at her, resulting in SKY crashing and burning on the floor at ringside. Deville gets in a cheap shot at ringside as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see the match still in progress. Things continue in favor of the Pure Fusion Collective duo, with Deville continuing to get involved at ringside. This trend continues until LWO member Zelina Vega makes her return for the first time since being beaten down by Pure Fusion Collective a few weeks ago on the show. She gets involved at ringside, leading to SKY hitting her finisher for the win.

Winners: Damage CTRL

Uncle Howdy: “This Is More Than A Reckoning, It’s A Purge”

Cole and Graves talk about tonight marking the highly-anticipated in-ring debut of Uncle Howdy from The Wyatt Sicks, as he is scheduled to square off against Chad Gable of American Made later in the show.

We head to the latest tape from The Wyatt Sicks, which features Uncle Howdy looking more like Bray Wyatt than ever. He vows that what is going on with The Wyatt Sicks is “more than a reckoning, it’s a purge.”

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre Brawl Ahead Of WWE Bash In Berlin Strap Match

After this wraps up, we shift gears and head backstage, where we see Drew McIntyre walking the halls with a big smile on his face. On that note, we head into another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of McIntyre, and out walks “The Scottish Warrior” in a black vest with a big grin on his mug. He heads to the ring for our next segment of the show.

“Boy is it great to be alive in Providence, R.I. on a Monday night or what?” McIntyre begins, saying he could go on, because he knows every CM Punk routine due to how predictable they are. He talks about Punk taking credit for recent WWE business success, despite sitting on his arse while the rest of the roster carries the company on their backs.

McIntyre sits down cross-legged in the middle of the ring, ala Punk. “Do I have your attention now?” he says in another rip-off of a famous Punk line. He says the truth is CM Punk is scared of Drew McIntyre. He stands back up and says he hurt him at Royal Rumble and beat him at SummerSlam, and attacks him from behind every chance he gets.

Punk ends up coming out as McIntyre continues talking trash, attacking him from behind and whipping him with the strap that will be used in their “Strap Match” at the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event in Germany this coming weekend. McIntyre ends up running off and Punk stands tall with the strap in-hand.

WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross

We hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, and he begins making his electric ring entrance inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion, as we get ready for our first of two WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament triple-threat matches scheduled for tonight’s show.

He nears ringside and stops to “YEET!” with Michael Cole, the latter of whom looks absolutely ridiculous while doing so. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, New Day’s theme hits and Kofi Kingston makes his way out. The Final Testament tune plays next and out comes Karrion Kross.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, where the winner moves one step closer to a title shot against reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. After some back-and-forth action early on, Kingston hits a high spot, diving and splashing onto Kross and Uso on the floor for a big pop.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes triple-threat bout continues. When the show returns, we see Kingston hit a Boom Drop after some more back-and-forth action for a close two-count. Ultimately, however, Jey Uso picks up the win to advance in the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING: “Main Event” Jey Uso

Randy Orton Addresses WWE Title Opportunity At WWE Bash In Berlin

We see a video message from GUNTHER, who talks briefly and vows to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he defends it against Randy Orton at the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event this coming weekend at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

The theme for Randy Orton hits and out comes “The Viper” to fans chanting his name and singing along with his theme music, as he makes his way down and settles in the ring for our next segment of the evening. He says for almost the entirety of his career, he has listened to the voice in his head but now he listens to their voices. Orton thanks them for singing along to his entrance music.

He says he has won a lot of titles but there is one world title in particular that he loves most. And that is the World Heavyweight Championship. The reason is because that is the first world title that he won and he is the youngest in history to win it. Orton says 10 years ago he was given the honor of unifying the two world titles that the WWE had. And at that moment, he retired the World Heavyweight Championship with his name engraved on it.

One year ago, the new World Heavyweight Championship was reborn but he was on his couch recovering from spinal fusion surgery. But he knew that if by the grace of God he was able to perform once more, he would one day make sure that his name would be engraved. And on Saturday he gets that opportunity. New World Heavyweight Championship, new title, new legacy. The fans chant “You deserve it”. Orton says he does know that he will be stepping into enemy territory in Berlin.

And that he will be facing a living legend to the people in Europe. He says Gunther is a legend over there. He also knows that he will be facing a man who has his head shoved up his own ass that he doesn’t realize he will be facing Randy Orton. He says he grew up in front of everyone, he signed his WWE contract at 19 years old. They have watched him grow up and get humbled over again and learn from his mistakes.

Until eventually he had to step up behind the shadows and earn every ounce of respect that comes with his name. When Gunther stepped foot in the WWE, he was a 30 something year old egotistical prick. And that tidbit might be the one thing they have in common. Orton says the difference between them is that he was humbled, Gunther has never been put in his place but at Bash in Berlin, that is what he intends to do. All the match had to be about was the title but Gunther wanted to make it personal.

He spoke about his family, his demons and Gunther is right, he faced his share of demons. And each of them was tougher of an opponent than Gunther is and he beat them just like he will beat him. And if Gunther is curious at all as to how he will do it, he will do it by using the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, R…K…O. With that said, Orton’s theme hits again to wrap up the go-home promo segment for his title match against GUNTHER.

“Big” Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

It’s time for “meat madness,” as a battle of the behemoths between “Big” Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman is up next. After the two make their respective ring entrances, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Strowman with a dropkick and right hands onto Reed. A chop to the chest by Strowman onto Reed in the corner.

He slams Reed into the corner but Reed runs back and hits him with a clothesline. Reed with a chop to the chest but Strowman throws Reed into the corner and hits him with a chop to the chest. Strowman to the ropes and he hits Reed with a cross body. He runs towards Reed but Reed with a kick to the face. Reed climbs the second rope and hits Strowman with a cross body and Strowman rolls to the outside of the ring.

Reed runs to the ropes and he lands a suicide dive as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see both men fighting on the entrance ramp. Reed throws Strowman into the LED board of the entrance. Reed grabs a trash can and he throws it towards Strowman. Both men fight to the outside of the arena.

A right hand by Strowman and he chokeslams Reed on the hood of a car. Reed grabs a metal pipe and he hits Strowman with it. Strowman on the top of the car and Reed climbs the top a wall and lands a Tsunami onto Strowman on the roof of the car. WWE officials run to the outside to check up on both men. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Winner: No Contest

WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament

The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne

After an update on Braun Strowman’s condition following the splash on the car from Bronson Reed, we head back inside the arena where The Miz, Xavier Woods and Pete Dunne each make their way out and head to the ring for our second WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament match. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see some basic back-and-forth action in the early goings, with everyone having their fair share of time in the offensive spotlight. Ultimately, The Miz is in the offensive lead as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the mid-match advertising time out, we see Woods spin Dunne around the ring and drops him. Miz gets in the ring and he hits Woods with a DDT. A code breaker by Miz onto Dunne. Miz hits them with a double DDT. He goes for the cover onto Dunne but Dunne kicks out. He goes for the cover onto Woods but Woods kicks out.

Miz with It kicks onto both men. Dunne onto the ring apron and Miz slams him face first onto the ring post. Miz with a cross body onto Woods but Woods catches him and he slams him onto the mat. Woods with a gut buster. In comes Dunne and he powerbombs Dunne onto Miz. Woods goes for the cover but Miz kicks out. He goes for the cover onto Dunne but Dunne kicks out.

Woods and Dunne with chops but Miz chops Dunne and Woods. Dunne with a kick onto Woods and Miz throws Dunne to the outside. Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale onto Woods. Dunne gets in the ring and throws Miz to the outside.

Dunne goes for the cover but Miz breaks it up. He grabs Dunne but Dunne gets him in a crossface but Woods with a kick onto Dunne and Miz. Woods climbs the top rope and he lands an elbow drop. He goes for the cover but Dunne pulls the referee to the outside of the ring. Dunne with a kick to the face onto Woods. Dunne with the Bitter End onto The Miz. He goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Winner and ADVANCING: Pete Dunne

Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

It’s main event time!

But first, Jackie Redmond is backstage with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker for his reaction on “Main Event” Jey Uso and Pete Dunne advancing in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament.

He congratulates them both but says he heard Jey last week name drop him. He tells Jey he better watch his mouth because there has never been anyone from Jey’s family that beat anyone from his family, and as for Pete Dunne, he doesn’t think so. He says he promises he is that dude, that dog and the worst is yet to come.

From there, we see Chad Gable of American Made working out backstage. He stops and talks into the camera ahead of his scheduled main event against Uncle Howdy. He says he is not the one hiding behind a mask, he is not the one who gets his family to do the dirty work. He says Bo will tap out tonight. We head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, The Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are backstage. They send a message to Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day ahead of their mixed tag-team match at WWE Bash In Berlin. They boast being the bad guys and vow that hell is coming for Liv and Dom-Dom.

Back inside the arena, Cole and Graves run down the updated lineup for the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 PLE scheduled for August 31 at the Uber Arena in Germany. When they finish that up, Cole and Graves are shown on camera to acknowledge the passing of ‘Sycho’ Sid Eudy at age 63. With that said, a special tribute video package airs.

Damn they put that together quick, and it was good, too. When it wraps up, the show heads into one final pre-match commercial break before we set the stage for our main event of the evening, which features the Raw in-ring debut of Uncle Howdy from The Wyatt Sicks against Chad Gable of American Made.

