Update on Miro, Dustin Rhodes introduces his nephews, Flair and HHH remember Sid

– Miro is back in the United States after being in Bulgaria for some time, reports PWInsider. There is no word on when he’ll be returning to the ring.

– Dustin Rhodes posted:

– Triple H and Ric Flair remembers Sid Vicious….

A two-time WWE Champion. The Master and Ruler of the World. Few performers in the history of our business have had the look, intensity and ability to connect with the audience quite like Sid. My thoughts are with Sid's family, friends and fans. https://t.co/VuaBspqJFM — Triple H (@TripleH) August 26, 2024

So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Sid Justice. For All Of You Out There That Have Known That We Hadn’t Gotten Along In Business- The Last Time I Saw Him, We Hugged, He Called Me Champ, And I Said Thank You! He Has A Beautiful Family, And His Family Should Know That He Was Much… pic.twitter.com/legtqE0yHH — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 26, 2024

