The wrestling community on the passing of Sid Vicious

The son of Sid Eudy aka Sycho Sid, Sid Vicious aka Sid Justice has confirmed on Facebook that his dad has passed away.

So sad to hear that friend and wrestling superstar Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious & Sid Justice) has passed away at 63 years young from cancer. He was one of the first wrestlers i wrestled when i was trying out for WCW. What a great guy. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his… pic.twitter.com/5ei9yVczAA — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 26, 2024

So very sad to hear of the passing of Sid Eudy. I have nothing but the fondest memories of working with Sid. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. #MuchRespectSid — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 26, 2024

The CAC is profoundly saddened by the loss of the incomparable Sid Eudy at 63, a legend in the professional wrestling world known for his iconic personas Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid. May his family, friends, and fans find strength in celebrating his remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/HVtIsdtZZi — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) August 26, 2024

Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. #RIPSid pic.twitter.com/3fYWTAkHzO — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 26, 2024

Rest well, Sid. I’ll forever appreciate the good times. The microchip pitch to @CWFHMarquez! Making the sheriff’s dept drive 100mph+ from Tulsa to Enid with lights/sirens blaring only to get there when the show was over. NEVER EVER a dull moment. Life is too short. Godspeed. ❤️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 26, 2024

We received the unfortunate news from Gunnar Eudy, Sid’s son, that Sid Vicious unfortunately passed away today after a battle with cancer and COVID! Prayers for his family and fans! pic.twitter.com/7Q72p9b3Fz — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 26, 2024

R.I.P SID — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) August 26, 2024

Man, one of the first of my favorite big men to watch and a heck of a softball player. Praying for the family https://t.co/sLqhcQ4lr1 — Kamille (@Kamille_brick) August 26, 2024

Rip #sidvicious . Thanks for the childhood memories and always being cool with me. pic.twitter.com/FcgrvzDoqE — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) August 26, 2024

Wow. 🙁 Sid was always decent to me.

Rest peacefully, Sid. https://t.co/8VINUg2lvF — April Hunter (@AprilHunter) August 26, 2024

