The wrestling community on the passing of Sid Vicious

Aug 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The son of Sid Eudy aka Sycho Sid, Sid Vicious aka Sid Justice has confirmed on Facebook that his dad has passed away.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Marti Daniels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal