Sid Vicious passes away

Gunnar Eudy, the son of legendary star Sid Vicious, posted on Facebook:

In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy

Dear friends and family,

I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed.

We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon.Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Gunnar Eudy

R.I.P. Sid Eudy aka Sycho Syd aka Sid Justice aka Sid Vicious. pic.twitter.com/q3PgMlJYKL — Jawn Cena (@27inchZenith) August 26, 2024

It was awesome when I got to see The Master and Ruler of the World, The man Nostradamus forgot to warn us about – Sycho Sid Vicious! @realsychosid pic.twitter.com/zTXipDflGM — Mickey Dunne (@MickeyDunne18) May 12, 2020

