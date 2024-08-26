Sid Vicious passes away

Aug 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Gunnar Eudy, the son of legendary star Sid Vicious, posted on Facebook:

In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy

Dear friends and family,

I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed.

We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon.Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,
Gunnar Eudy

  1. Anthony feliciano says:
    August 26, 2024 at 4:45 pm

    We lost another legend, Had the pleasure to see him perform many at times in fort.Myers, Florida Tampa, Florida Miami. Thank you, rest in peace.God bless your family

