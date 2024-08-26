Sid Vicious passes away
Gunnar Eudy, the son of legendary star Sid Vicious, posted on Facebook:
In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy
Dear friends and family,
I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed.
We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon.Thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
Gunnar Eudy
R.I.P. Sid Eudy aka Sycho Syd aka Sid Justice aka Sid Vicious. pic.twitter.com/q3PgMlJYKL
— Jawn Cena (@27inchZenith) August 26, 2024
It was awesome when I got to see The Master and Ruler of the World, The man Nostradamus forgot to warn us about – Sycho Sid Vicious! @realsychosid pic.twitter.com/zTXipDflGM
— Mickey Dunne (@MickeyDunne18) May 12, 2020
We lost another legend, Had the pleasure to see him perform many at times in fort.Myers, Florida Tampa, Florida Miami. Thank you, rest in peace.God bless your family