Rikishi says Jey Uso should be booked better

Rikishi says Jey needs a break or go to AEW because he should be booked better

“I’m at this point where I want to call my son (Jey Uso), ‘Go ahead and take a break. Obviously, the writers don’t know where to put you, or they can write something that is right for the character Jey Uso, The Yeet Man.’—

The kid (Jey Uso) is so good, WWE ain’t the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wants to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE is making on him…..

Hopefully, they turn it around and do the right thing by The Yeet Man.”

source: Off The Top Podcast

