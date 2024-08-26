Nigel McGuinness comments on his return to the ring

Nigel McGuinness returned to the ring for the first time since 2011 and participated in the Casino Gauntlet match.

McGuinness came in as the third entrant and immediately faced off with AEW Continental champion Kazuchika Okada. As you can imagine, the crowd went absolutely bonkers with several soccer-related and “F*ck him up Nigel, f*ck him up” chants.

He even had a face-to-face with another surprise entrant, Zack Sabre Jr which got the Wembley crowd on its feet.

The 48-year-old did commentary on the show but was replaced by Taz after the AEW Women’s title match, where he even received a kiss by Mariah May.

McGuinness, an ROH mainstay, last wrestled in December 2011. He has been part of AEW since April 2023.

EXCLUSIVE: @McGuinnessNigel made a SPECIAL return during the #casinogauntletmatch ! What does Nigel say after being out of the ring for 13 years? Did you miss the #AEWAllInLondon PPV? Order it right now!

https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj#aew #allelitewrestling pic.twitter.com/5IsQx3Hd8I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

