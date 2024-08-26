Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw In Denver, CO. (9/2/2024)
The lineup is already starting to take shape for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.
On the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of the show on August 26, three matches were officially announced for next week’s show on September 2.
Scheduled for the 9/2 WWE on USA red brand program from Denver, Colorado are the following matches:
* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler
* Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser (WWE Intercontinental Title Contender Tournament)
* Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov (WWE Intercontinental Title Contender Tournament)
