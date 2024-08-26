Kevin Owens with just a few months left on his current WWE deal

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, former WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens revealed that the only new update about his current WWE contract from the last time he talked about it in May is that it now has less time on it.

Owens’ deal is believed to run out early in 2025, with January or February the rumored months, leaving him just a few months left to go. He signed a relatively big-money deal back in late 2021 and is now worth definitely more.

The 40-year-old has been signed to the company since 2014, with this year marking a decade with the promotion where he won the Universal, Intercontinental, Raw and Smackdown Tag Team, United States, and NXT titles.

Owens has often claimed publicly that he would love to continue working for WWE but with a proper alternative in AEW, Owens will certainly be in demand as his deal gets closer to an expiry.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

