Danielson says All In was his favorite moment in his wrestling career

With his daughter Birdie sitting on his lap, Bryan Danielson explained how All In was the favorite moment of his wrestling career, 10 years after having a similar moment at WrestleMania.

During the post-All In press conference, Danielson said that this was the first time that his daughter remembers him wrestling and it was the first time that his son Buddy saw him in the ring.

“People ask me all the time what my favorite moment is in wrestling and I can never give them one answer because I’ve loved all of it,” he said. “But this is the first time she [looking at Birdie] remembers seeing me wrestle live. This is the first time my son has ever seen me wrestle live. And without a doubt, that was my favorite moment in my entire career.”

The new champion said that he will be at this week’s Dynamite and while he hasn’t thought about his future, he might have an announcement come Wednesday. He also put over Swerve Strickland, saying he was a great champion and is a great human being.

Danielson is without a contract with AEW and requires surgery on his neck fairly soon. He plans on remaining with AEW for the foreseeable future, although he doesn’t plan to wrestle often.

