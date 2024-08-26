Cora Jade undergoes second Biodex test

Aug 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @CoraJadeWWE

In January, Cora Jade suffered a torn ACL at a WWE NXT live event, raising concerns among fans about a potentially lengthy absence. Following the injury, she underwent surgery and began her recovery process. The NXT star took to her Twitter and uploaded a video of herself, revealing that she underwent her second Biodex test and made it clear that she hopes it will be the last one she ever has to do. 2nd & hopefully final BioDex test If I ever have to do this again I’m retiring thanks.

