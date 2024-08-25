Will Ospreay pops for Dave Meltzer, and additional notes
New AEW International Champion Will Ospreay answered questions during Post Show …
– He wants to take on the best challengers.
Thanks his family for being there.
– He thinks Ricochet has ways to go before getting a International Championship title shot. Calls him a prick but says he loves him.
– Ospreay pops for Dave Meltzer, He wants to hold off facing Ricochet.
– Ospreay brings up his previous moments with Ricochet and talks about evolving over his career since facing him last.
– Ospreay has been thinking about Wrestling in Mexico, mentions he’s abit scared but is influenced by Oku, Sabre Jr, BCC to go.
– This Wednesday they’ll be at an arena where Tony Khan seen Earthquake “kill” Jake The Snake Roberts Snake.
– Ospreay mentions Ubisoft is happy to have Ospreay represent them, they’re involved with his Assassin entrances. Will thanks Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed for his entrances.
– He says he’s a part of the game, want’s toys of him as a Assassin, wants a character made after him also a game Assassin’s Creed: Billy.
– Ospreay wants a tour of the UK due to the crazy crowds, “Yanks we just showed you up”
– Ospreay pops for a local news journalist, Will mentions his mom helped him book Backyard Wrestling Events, and the local paper helped get his events exposure.