Will Ospreay pops for Dave Meltzer, and additional notes

New AEW International Champion Will Ospreay answered questions during Post Show …

– He wants to take on the best challengers.

Thanks his family for being there.

– He thinks Ricochet has ways to go before getting a International Championship title shot. Calls him a prick but says he loves him.

– Ospreay pops for Dave Meltzer, He wants to hold off facing Ricochet.

OMG Will Ospreay’s reaction to seeing Dave Meltzer. MELTZER IS HERE YEAH!!! pic.twitter.com/mAYXDNuuW2 — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 25, 2024

– Ospreay brings up his previous moments with Ricochet and talks about evolving over his career since facing him last.

– Ospreay has been thinking about Wrestling in Mexico, mentions he’s abit scared but is influenced by Oku, Sabre Jr, BCC to go.

– This Wednesday they’ll be at an arena where Tony Khan seen Earthquake “kill” Jake The Snake Roberts Snake.

– Ospreay mentions Ubisoft is happy to have Ospreay represent them, they’re involved with his Assassin entrances. Will thanks Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed for his entrances.

– He says he’s a part of the game, want’s toys of him as a Assassin, wants a character made after him also a game Assassin’s Creed: Billy.

– Ospreay wants a tour of the UK due to the crazy crowds, “Yanks we just showed you up”

– Ospreay pops for a local news journalist, Will mentions his mom helped him book Backyard Wrestling Events, and the local paper helped get his events exposure.

