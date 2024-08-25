Ricochet challenges, Daniel Garcia update, AEW title being retired?
– Don Callis has laid out the challenge to Ricochet to face Kyle Fletcher this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.
EXCLUSIVE: @TheDonCallis & @KyleFletcherPro make a challenge for #AEW's newest signing: @KingRicochet!
– Daniel Garcia is under AEW contract through October and remains in discussions with the company, reports PWInsider. He has not signed a new contract as of yet.
– Taz posted this crypic tweet, which some are taking as the FTW World Championship possibly being retired.
We spoke, maybe it’s rapidly running its course….stay tuned.
