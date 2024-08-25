Ricochet challenges, Daniel Garcia update, AEW title being retired?

Aug 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Don Callis has laid out the challenge to Ricochet to face Kyle Fletcher this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Daniel Garcia is under AEW contract through October and remains in discussions with the company, reports PWInsider. He has not signed a new contract as of yet.

– Taz posted this crypic tweet, which some are taking as the FTW World Championship possibly being retired.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Marti Daniels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal