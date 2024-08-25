Notes from Bryan Danielson’s media scrum

New AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson was up first at the post show …

– Danielson is asked about wrestling in Mexico as World Champion, he’s unsure right now. We’ll know more on Wednesday.

– No idea who he’ll be facing at WrestleDream Danielson doesn’t like ranking people but says Swerve is incredible and carried the load of the match.

– Bryan says he’d love to wrestle in the Tokyo Dome against Zack Sabre Jr, either for the championship or not.

– “Plenty of leaders in the ring”, “It’s a high bar to stick out in the ring”

– Bryan admits he took time to soak in his World Championship Win, Bryan almost cried seeing his daughter crying at him bleeding but buddy was laughing at him.

– Bryan originally chose the Final Countdown as a joke, as it was a top 10 song, didn’t expect the song to catch on especially 20 years later. Bryan jokes hopefully tonight’s crowd singing gets them a better deal on the song.

– Bryan doubles down that he’ll be spending more time at home.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

