Notes from Bryan Danielson’s media scrum
New AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson was up first at the post show …
Bryan Danielson with Birdie on the media scrum. ♥️ #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/h8AbdrVLhO
— (@WrestlingCovers) August 25, 2024
– Danielson is asked about wrestling in Mexico as World Champion, he’s unsure right now. We’ll know more on Wednesday.
– No idea who he’ll be facing at WrestleDream Danielson doesn’t like ranking people but says Swerve is incredible and carried the load of the match.
– Bryan says he’d love to wrestle in the Tokyo Dome against Zack Sabre Jr, either for the championship or not.
– “Plenty of leaders in the ring”, “It’s a high bar to stick out in the ring”
– Bryan admits he took time to soak in his World Championship Win, Bryan almost cried seeing his daughter crying at him bleeding but buddy was laughing at him.
– Bryan originally chose the Final Countdown as a joke, as it was a top 10 song, didn’t expect the song to catch on especially 20 years later. Bryan jokes hopefully tonight’s crowd singing gets them a better deal on the song.
– Bryan doubles down that he’ll be spending more time at home.