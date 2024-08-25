Natalya returns to voice-over Berlin video after WWE hiatus

After three months away from WWE programming, Natalya returned to provide voice-over for a WWE video showcasing the company’s relationship with Berlin ahead of Bash In Berlin next week.

Footage of the Hart family, including those of Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and the British Bulldog, were used in the promo video, with clips from the Owen Hart vs Bulldog match for the inaugural European title match from Raw in Berlin back in 1997 showcased.

Natalya has not been seen on WWE television since early June and her last match was on the June 4 episode of NXT, defeating Izzi Dame. Her WWE contract was about to expire but the company managed to lock her in a new deal just in time before she hit free agency.

And while she did sign a new deal, she has not been used in any way, marking this her first work ever since.

.@NatbyNature takes us back to look at WWE’s incredible history in Berlin, Germany! pic.twitter.com/Ee5G3eAnst — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

