More notes from Tony Khan’s media scrum

Tony Khan answered questions after AEW All In PPV event:

– Khan puts over Big Bill and his latest work with the Learning Tree Chris Jericho.

Tony doesn’t give an update if Daniel Garcia has re-signed or gotten an extension. “Good to have him, glad he came”

– Khan mentions rock music is a big part of wrestling and Tony likes bringing in new music, Tony mentions having Seek and Destroy Will always be with Sting.

– Khan likes using Machinehead by Bush.

– Khan wants to do more events in Ohio, he mentions Jon Moxley is from there, they’ve done great shows there before.

– 27 people involved in Tony’s booking, “everybody puts something in, at the end of the day I decide.”

– Jen works with Mercedes, Toni and Mariah didn’t have a coach/producer for their story, RJ City was the one who helped plan the Mariah/Toni Storyline, Jimmy Jacobs helps alot he’s only missed 2 shows, Jimmy helps with Chris Jericho but not as much as Tony.

– Christopher Daniels, Sonjay Dutt, Sarah Stock, Jerry Lynn help coach and help backstage.

– Collision lockerroom is doing better than they did last year.

– Khan is still unsure what Bryan has to say this Wednesday.

– Pround of restoring Stings career and letting him finish on his own.

– Amazed that he did Sting’s retirement and Bryan’s in-ring retirement in the same year.

– Nigel McGuinness is continuing commentary on Collision,

– Tony talks about watching Nigel McGuinness on DVD, mentions Bryan and Nigels Rivalry.

– Khan fantasy booked Nigel McGuinness wrestling at Wembley Stadium over 16 years ago.

– He’s happy of creating the Casino Gauntlet Match.

