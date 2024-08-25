Lilian Garcia reflects on 25-Year anniversary of her WWE debut

August 23, 2024 marked the 25-year anniversary of Lilian Garcia’s WWE debut.

During an interview this week with PWInsiderElite.com, the former longtime WWE ring announcer spoke about the milestone and her recent WWE Raw return appearance on May 13 in Greenville, South Carolina.

“I still can’t believe it,” Garcia said of it being 25 years since her WWE debut. “It really does seem like it was yesterday that I took that opportunity that was presented to me to work for the WWE. I didn’t know what was going to be ahead. To see every year, like doing this project of releasing all the highlights on my Instagram and showing every year, it has reminded me of what I did there – and I forgot a lot of it!”

Garcia continued, “But man, what a ride. I would say how to encapsulate it. It’s just, I’m so grateful that I said Yes, to the unknown. I didn’t know what working for the WWE was going to be, what it was going to look like. I just said yes to the opportunity. I’m just so excited. I’m so grateful.”

Additionally, Garcia reflected on her appearance on the 5/13 Raw show from Greenville, S.C., which she was originally just attending to visit friends until WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made the on-the-fly call to have her handle the ring introductions for one of the matches on the show.

