Jamie Hayter returns at All In after 15 months out

Former AEW Women’s champion Jamie Hayter returned during the Zero Hour portion of the All In pay-per-view.

Hayter interrupted an in-ring segment featuring Saraya, the whole Knight family, and Haley Cameron. Saraya was complaining about not having a match on the show when last year she won the AEW Women’s title and how she was the best female wrestler from England.

At that point, Hayter’s music hit to a big pop from the crowd and took out everyone, although Saraya managed to escape undamaged.

Hayter has been out of action since May 2023 and last wrestled at Double or Nothing, losing her title to Toni Storm. She had a long shoulder injury which kept her out of action for the past 15 months.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

