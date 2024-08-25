AEW officially announces Forbidden Door 2025 for London in August

AEW officially announced Forbidden Door to be taking place from London, England on August 24, 2025.

The show is typically held in June but with All In moving to July to Arlington, Texas, Forbidden Door took All In’s bank holiday weekend date instead.

What’s interesting is that AEW did not mention the arena where the show will be held, opting to just announce London.

This is the first Forbidden Door outside North America, with the first one being held in Chicago, the second in Toronto, and this year’s in New York.

News of the show moving to London next year was spoiled by advertising outside Wembley Stadium this weekend.

