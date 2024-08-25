AEW Coming To Brisbane For Grand Slam: Australia On Feb. 15, 2025

All Elite Wrestling is going “Down Under.”

During the AEW All In: London 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show on August 25, a big announcement was made regarding next year’s annual “Grand Slam” week.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia was announced, with the company making their Australian debut for the big “Grand Slam” week in 2025.

The show is scheduled to emanate from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on February 15, 2025.

