AEW All In “Zero Hour” Results 8/25/24

The time for the biggest All Elite Wrestling event of the year has arrived, as AEW All In 2024 goes down from Wembley Stadium in London, England today.

On tap for the biggest pay-per-view of the year for All Elite Wrestling is a stacked nine-match main card and a two-match pre-show lineup.

Today’s show will kick off with Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata & The Von Erichs vs. The Undisputed Kingdom & Cage Of Agony on the pre-show, and will lead into a jam-packed nine match main PPV lineup, which includes eight matches with titles on-the-line and a ninth for a future AEW World Championship match. Also on the “Zero Hour” pre-show will be Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii.

The PPV lineup includes Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson in an AEW title versus career main event, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s title, MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American title, Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS title, Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin match for the TNT title, The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed vs. FTR for the AEW tag-team titles, Chris Jericho vs. HOOK for the FTW title, The Patriarchy vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta in a London Ladder match for the AEW trios titles, as well as the Casino Gauntlet for a future AEW title shot.

Featured below are complete AEW All In: London results from Sunday, August 25, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11am EST – 6pm EST.

AEW ALL IN: ZERO HOUR PRE-SHOW RESULTS 8/25/24

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off with a live shot inside Wembley Stadium. The camera shot settles at a very fancy-looking panel, where our pre-show hosts Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett welcome us to the show.

Jarrett talks about tonight being the 1,972nd match in the career of Bryan Danielson. He questions if it will be his last. The trio then run down the scheduled lineup for today as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

They kick it to Arkady Aura and Lexy King, who are standing on the extra long entrance ramp talking about the other legendary acts such as The Rolling Stones and The Spice Girls (yes, they said the Spice Girls) that have played Wembley Stadium.

After a bad Taylor Swift joke, the two kick it back to Paquette, City and Jarrett, who finish running down the scheduled card for tonight’s show as Bush’s “Machine Head” plays in the background. From there, they begin their first deep-dive into a match.

We see the first elaborate pre-show video package to tell the story leading up to a scheduled match for today. First up is a look at the road to the “For The World” Championship showdown between Chris Jericho and HOOK. When it wraps up, Taz joins the panel to talk about his son recovering from the fireball that was thrown in his face by Jericho.

Now the talk shifts to the first-ever London Ladders match between The Patriarchy, The House of Black, The Bang Bang Gang and the team of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Trios Championships and the three-way showdown for the AEW Tag-Team Championships. Jarrett calls The Young Bucks “the kids” because they’re young and take chances. Aren’t they almost 40?

From there, the pre-show panel sends things over to Lexy Nair, who is backstage in front of the coffin that will be used in the Coffin Match for the TNT Championship between Darby Allin and “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry. A “road to” video package airs promoting Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship.

Women’s wrestling veteran Madison Rayne joins the panel to talk about the big women’s title tilt scheduled for today’s show. She wishes a happy Wembley Day to the panelists as fans break out in a song-style chant for “Double J” Jeff Jarrett. Gotta love U.K. crowds, folks.

Paquette introduces an excerpt from her “AEW Close Up” episode with Will Ospreay. He talks about the significance of performing in Wembley Stadium. Once it wraps up, we are sent backstage for a quick interview with Nigel McGuinness. McGuinness continues his usual heel take on “The American Dragon” and why his career will end tonight.

Once the McGuinness interview concludes, Paquette introduces another excerpt from another episode of “AEW Close Up,” this time featuring her sit-down interview with the wife of Bryan Danielson, Brie Danielson. The WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Brie Bella talks about the significance of Danielson’s career and his career vs. title showdown against Swerve Strickland.

16-Person Tag-Team Match

Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Ari Daivari, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Anthony Ogogo vs. Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, Kip Sabian, Tommy Billington, Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Top Flight

After some more banter at the pre-show panel, Paquette sends things down to ringside, where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard welcome us and get us prepared for our first match of the evening, a 16-man tag-team match that is a late, unadvertised “get everyone on the show” match.

Jay Lethal and “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington kick things off as the first two legal men in the ring at the start of the match, as Don Callis joins the commentary team on the call for this cluster-you-know-what of an opener. After some fast-paced action, all 16 end up in the ring for a wild brawl that pops the crowd.

In a cool visual, the smallest person in the match and the tallest, Lio Rush and Satnam Singh, have a face-to-belly-button stare down in the middle of the ring. A big four-man leap from the top-rope to the floor spot clears the ring. This allows pairs of people to take turns hitting shine high spots in the solo spotlight, culminating with Dante Martin hitting a top-rope scissor leg drop for the win.

Winners: Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, Kip Sabian, Tommy Billington, Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Top Flight

Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii

The commentators set up what they say will be the first of many big announcements tonight. The first one is a promotional trailer announcing AEW Grand Slam Australia for February 15, 2025 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

After that announcement wraps up, we return inside Wembley Stadium for our second match of the evening on the “Zero Hour” pre-show. Stokely Hathaway makes a grand entrance, being carried like Michael Jackson in Wembley from years past, as he heads to the ring for mixed tag-team action.

Hathaway personally handles the introduction for his partner, “Every night is Stat-urday night…” and out comes Kris Statlander. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii, followed by Willow Nightingale.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After an initial strong start from the babyface duo, some cheap heel tactics lead to Statlander and Hathaway settling into a comfortable offensive lead. This continues for several minutes until finally Hathaway and Ishii end up in the ring.

To the surprise of everyone, Hathaway hits a big move, but Ishii no-sells it as he celebrates. Hathaway also tries a ten-punch spot on Ishii on the ropes in the corner, but again, Ishii acts like he didn’t feel a thing and Donkey Kongs Hathaway into the mat for his troubles.

Nightingale hits the ring to get rid of Statlander, leading to Ishii hitting his finisher on Hathaway for the victory. With the win, Nightingale will now get to pick the stipulation for her CMLL Women’s World Championship defense against Statlander at AEW All Out 2024.

Winners: Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata & The Von Erichs vs. The Undisputed Kingdom & Cage Of Agony

As they continue to rush from match to match and segment to segment, making a 20-hour show feel like a rushed mess, we head to the top of the stage inside Wembley Stadium. Out comes Dr. Martha Hart and Tony Khan.

The AEW President puts his wrestler voice on and yells like Dana White at a press conference forgetting he’s got a microphone in his hand. Hart talks too much about Canada and the usually polite and respectful cheering for her long, drone-fest about nothing crowd, begins booing.

To summarize, she finishes her long-winded babbling to reveal that ultimately she came out to wish those luck competing in title matches tonight that were earned by way of victory in the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Yawn.

We rush into another announcement, this time confirming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 for August 24 in London, England. After it wraps up, the first note of the entrance theme for the next match plays. Literally. Rush-fest 2024 in London!

Out comes Cage of Agony trio Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony. They are joined by their partners for our next multi-person cluster, The Undisputed Kingdom. Their opponents begin making their way out, with Sammy Guevara and Katsuyori Shibata coming out first. The Von Erichs also head out and finally, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes.

All ten men meet at the end of the entrance ramp at ringside and begin a wild multi-person brawl, about the fifth one of the night already, before the match begins. Everyone except Guevara and one of their opponents end up in the ring, with the four heels on the middle ropes in the corners with their, you know, wide open and a free target.

The four baby faces run and hit the Un-Natural, or whatever that kick in the nuts spot is called, for a big pop from the U.K. crowd. Bishop Kaun and Sammy Guevara end up as the first two men in the ring when the bell finally sounds to get the actual match portion of this melee underway.

Things build to a spot where Dustin has a field of guys on the floor, and teases hitting the ropes for a big dive, but ultimately stops and does the D-X “crotch chop” before dropping down for an impromptu Spinarooni. In the end, the heels grab him and throw him over the top, where he crashes onto the pile of bodies anyways.

A few more guys hit dives, culminating in Guevara hitting a Shooting Star Press onto the group of guys. Back in the ring, Dustin comes within seconds of getting the win after a big Canadian destroyer. Cage knocks Guevara off the top but is stopped by Von Erich. Everyone ends up in the corner for an insane stacked spot in the corner.

We see a double power bomb, double suplex off the top that leads to everyone crashing and burning. Mike Bennett is stuck in a sleeper-hold by Shibata on the other end of the ring. Moments later, Rhodes hits a big Cross-Rhodes spot for a close two-count that is broken up just in time.

Dustin is covered by Taven and it sure sounded like the ref counted to three, but the match continues. Now we see another back-to-back “quick moment in the spotlight” sequence with everyone hitting a big move or spot. Taven hooks one of the babyfaces and is loudly heard saying “Where’s Sammy?” a few times.

Seconds later we get the finishing spot, which sees Sammy and Dustin finish this one off to give their team the big win. Once the match wraps up, as the good guys are celebrating their win, the bad guys hit the ring and attack them from behind. WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Von Erich gets in the ring and puts the Claw on anything that moves.

Winners: Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata & The Von Erichs

Jamie Hayter Makes Her Long-Awaited Return

The theme for Saraya hits and out she comes in front of her home country with Harley Cameron, he brother, mother and entire family and friends behind her. They all head to the ring together. Cameron cuts a promo putting Saraya over and then mentions how she’s pissed.

Saraya gets on the mic and rants about winning the AEW Women’s Championship last year at ALL IN, only to not even be booked on the card for this year’s ALL IN. She yells at the crowd for booing her and reminds them she’s their hometown hero. She says she’s the best ever female wrestler to come out of England.

On cue, the theme for Jamie Hayter hits and the crowd inside Wembley Stadium explodes as she makes her long-awaited return. As she heads down the ramp, members of Saraya’s entourage try and stop her, but one-by-one, she takes them all out. She gets in the ring and stares down Saraya as the roar from the crowd grows.

From behind, Saraya’s mother attacks Hayter with a shot to the back of the head. Hayter no-sells it and knocks her out. While doing that, Saraya hits her from behind, but Hayter no-sells that as well and takes Saraya out. She stands tall in the ring alone as her theme plays again to another explosive pop from the crowd.

AEW Trios Championship London Ladder Match

The Patriarchy (c) vs. The House Of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta

The “Zero Hour” pre-show finishes up with the ring entrances for the four teams involved in the “London Ladder Match” for the AEW Trios Championship. The four-way title tilt will kick things off as the first match of the evening on the pay-per-view portion of today’s big event.

From there, “Zero Hour” wraps up with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and the rest of the commentary team ending the pre-show by telling fans to switch over to pay-per-view for the start of AEW All In: London 2024.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

