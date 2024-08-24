Woman injured at Hulk Hogan promotional event, LA Knight note

– LA Knight needs just one more defense of the WWE United States Championship to equal the number of defenses Logan Paul had in his 273 days with the belt.

For comparison, Knight won the title just 21 days ago.

– Per ABC 5 in Cleveland, a woman was injured when a beer can was thrown at her during a Hulk Hogan promotional event. She needed 9 stitches.

“According to a Medina Township police report, some witnesses told responding officers that Hogan was the one who threw the beer, but other witnesses said it was another crew member who “was throwing beers from the stage like a ‘baseball pitch.'”

Officers took information for the report, but no one was arrested or charged due to the conflicting information.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

