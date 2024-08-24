Video: Mina Shirakawa wins the British Women’s championship

Aug 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

STARDOM’s Mina Shirakawa just defeated Dani Luna to become the new Undisputed British Women’s Champion at Rev Pro’s 12 Year Anniversary show…

