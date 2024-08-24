Video: Mina Shirakawa wins the British Women’s championship

STARDOM’s Mina Shirakawa just defeated Dani Luna to become the new Undisputed British Women’s Champion at Rev Pro’s 12 Year Anniversary show…

Shoutout to Mina Shirakawa the NEW Undisputed British Women’s Champion! she wasn’t even supposed to be on this show she was a replacement for Stephanie Vaquer before she canceled all her booking. WE WANT MINA ️️️️️️️

pic.twitter.com/qtmmyO3Pk3 — ️️ (@KXNGAO) August 24, 2024

MINA SHIRAKAWA IS THE NEW UNDISPUTED BRITISH WOMENS CHAMPION OH MY GODKSSJSNSKSN #revpro pic.twitter.com/Ow7kxvNT2x — corinne Ω (@whirlingcandy) August 24, 2024

