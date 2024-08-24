Video: AEW’s Dante Martin competes at RevPro’s 12th Anniversary show

– Dante Martin showed up at RevPro’s 12th Anniversary show as a surprise competitor in the British Cruiserweight Championship match. Will Kaven won the RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title after winning the Six Way Scramble Match against Cameron Khai, El Phantasmo, Leon Slater, Will Kaven, & Dante Martin!

Dante Martin just showed up at RevPro's 12th Anniversary show as a surprise competitor in the British Cruiserweight Championship match!!! THAT REVPRO/AEW PARTNERSHIP STAYING STRONG.

