Video: AEW’s Dante Martin competes at RevPro’s 12th Anniversary show

Aug 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Dante Martin showed up at RevPro’s 12th Anniversary show as a surprise competitor in the British Cruiserweight Championship match. Will Kaven won the RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title after winning the Six Way Scramble Match against Cameron Khai, El Phantasmo, Leon Slater, Will Kaven, & Dante Martin!

