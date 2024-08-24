Tournament matches for the WWE Women’s Speed title announced

The bracket for the women’s tournament to crown the Women’s Speed champion was published yesterday.

Eight women will compete in the quick matches which will air exclusively on X and the winner of the mini tournament will receive the WWE Women’s Speed title.

The matches will consist of Iyo Sky vs Lyra Valkyria, Naomi vs Blair Davenport, Elektra Lopez vs Kairi Sane, and Candice LeRae vs Piper Niven. The second round will have the winners of the first two matches against each other and the winners of the third and fourth matches against each other.

The tournament will kick off on Wednesday, September 4 at Noon ET on X.

Andrade is currently the WWE Speed title holder for the men.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

