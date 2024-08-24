Tessa Blanchard says she had offers pulled after the racism and bullying controversy

Tessa Blanchard reflected on the past few years and revealed that she had offers from companies pulled after the racism and bullying controversy. She also begged TNA to not make her win the world title.

“I remember I was living in Tijuana at the time, and there were days when I would wake up without the strength to live that day.” Tessa Blanchard said. “I would just go back to bed and stay there all day long. There were times when I was just tired of life because my identity was tied so closely to wrestling. I didn’t know who I was without it. In less than 24 hours, it went from contract offers from the biggest companies—more money than I’d ever seen in my life—to nothing.”

“This whole storyline we had built for eight or nine months just crumbled. I remember begging the TNA office that day, ‘I don’t want to win it, I don’t want to do this.’ Afterward, instead of going home, I went on a 27-day media tour in Mexico. I remember we would pull over in the Uber before every interview, and I would vomit. I was just puking and puking because everything felt so overwhelming. It was like whiplash; I didn’t know what was happening.”

(Via interview with George McKay for Straight Talk Wrestling)

