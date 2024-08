NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Aug 24, 2024

The Complete Results from Englewood Neighborhood Center:

Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont

Layla Diggs defeats Ajiea Lee Hargrave

Dante Chen defeats Jasper Troy

Derrian Gobourne defeats Zena Sterling

Wren Sincair defeats Kendal Gray

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Myles Borne

Intermission: Eddy Thorpe sets up DJ operations for a musical performance

Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Joe Hendry defeat Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey / Wolfgang

Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx (with Fallon Henley) defeats Meta-Four: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend

Trick Williams defeats Kale Dixon

NXT North American Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan defeats Izzi Dame

Main Event: NXT Champion Ethan Page defeats Malik Blade and Je’Von Evans

Thanks to @werleybri and @ajstyles fan2007 in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

