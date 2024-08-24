Notes on Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Andrade, and more

Aug 24, 2024

– Ronda Rousey (via Ring The Belle) reveals Evolution 2 was in in the works in WWE for late 2019.

They wanted to have Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey take place at the event, Ronda turned it down due to prior family commitments.

– Andrade and Carmelo Hayes have received “high marks” from WWE officials for their storytelling in the ring, and getting the audience invested in their feud.

Source: Fightful Select

