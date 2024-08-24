New Zero hour match announced, Nikki Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr. notes

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (Bella) will co-host the ‘Unfinished Beef’ event on Netflix.

This event will stream live from Las Vegas on September 2, with competitive eating legends Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi to face off in a hot dog eating contest.

– At Rev Pro’s 12th Anniversary Zack Sabre Jr defeated Hechicero

– Just announced for the AEW All In Zero Hour:

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Ross & Marshall Von Erich and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Brian Cage, Gates of Agony, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

